Singer Micah Iverson Has ‘The Voice’ Coaches Proving Their Alt-Rock Bona Fides

Sometimes a singer really has the “Voice” coaches battling to prove their own worth.

On the show’s Blind Auditions, singer Micah Iverson stunned everyone with his beautiful performance of Kodaline’s “All I Want”.

Only a few seconds into the song, Kelly Clarkson smashed her button to turn her chair around. She was followed later by Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas, who’d been playing a game of chicken with each other.

John Legend explained that while he had not turned his chair around, he regretted that.

But when it came time for the three coaches to make their cases, things got heated and hilarious. Clarkson and Jonas kicked things off by proving their alt-rock bona fides to win Iverson over.

Shelton, meanwhile, had no clue about the musical styles the others were referencing, making the case instead that he’s been coach to six winners on “The Voice”.

“People love the weirdness of someone like you and someone like me teaming up, breaking the rules,” he said, joking, “Just pick me.”

Clarkson also got called out for saying earlier in the season that she might try to go for an all-female team.

“You lie!” she shouted at Shelton while everyone laughed.