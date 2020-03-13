Prince Charles And Duchess Camilla Cancel Spring Royal Tour Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla won’t be embarking on their planned royal tour, which has been scuttled by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, a Clarence House spokesman confirmed the royal tour, which was to have commenced on March 17, has been postponed.

“Owing to the unfolding situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, the British Government has asked their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” the statement reads.

The decision is a prudent one, given that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are both 70 years old, placing them in the highest-risk demographic for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, concerns over the pandemic have also led to some changes in the Queen’s schedule.

“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” announced a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled,” the statement continued. “Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice.”