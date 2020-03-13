Post Malone Slammed For Playing Packed Show Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Post Malone is getting some serious backlash for going ahead with a big concert in Denver.

The rapper played a sold-out show at the Pepsi Center on Thursday night, and both the singer and state of Colorado were sharply criticized for going ahead with the mass gathering amid fears over COVID-19.

RELATED: Rita Wilson Asks Fans To Send Her Songs About Isolation While She And Tom Hanks Are Quarantined

We didn't suspend every major sport to have Post Malone screw this up for us. Get your shit together, Colorado. https://t.co/OYxgir7ybj — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 13, 2020

Some fans who bought tickets opted not to attend the show despite its going ahead as planned.

“I feel like this could affect my grandparents, my younger siblings, I have a nine-year-old younger sister that doesn’t really have the best immune system, so I feel like this could affect way more than just myself,” one woman told CBS Denver.

RELATED: Simu Liu Reacts As Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Director Self-Isolates And Production Stops Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The woman also explained that she called the Pepsi Center and was told that she could only get a refund on the ticket if the show was cancelled.

“I really didn’t feel like I should have to go to the concert or lose the several hundred dollars that I spent to go tonight,” she said. “I tried multiple avenues to try and get my money back and no one was really listening.”

The state of Colorado has not yet banned large public gatherings, though officials have warned against them.

ET Canada has reached out to Post Malone’s rep for comment.