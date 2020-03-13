Mariah Carey And Her Kids Rap To Ol’ Dirty Bastard To Promote Proper Handwashing

Mariah Carey and her kids are reminding everyone to wash their hands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the pop diva shared a lighthearted video on TikTok in the name of 20-second handwashing.

In the short clip, Carey and her eight-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, stand in front of a sink and rap to Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s verse in the singer’s 1995 fan-favourite “Fantasy” while washing their hands in sync.

“You ready? We got 20 seconds,” Carey says before her twins adorably break out into song.

Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!! ❤️ https://t.co/lStI918GmF pic.twitter.com/SO8SQJNrk7 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, other stars are remaining positive during the outbreak, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who recently shared an update after being placed in quarantine following their coronavirus diagnosis in Australia.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” Hanks wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”