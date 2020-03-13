Sam Smith Drops Video Of Him Performing Stunning Acoustic Version Of ‘To Die For’

By Becca Longmire.

Sam Smith has unveiled a stunning acoustic version of his latest track “To Die For”.

Smith’s vocals are accompanied by a cello and a piano in the clip, recorded in a studio in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Sam Smith Blown Away By Karaoke Cover Of Their Song: ‘Who Is This Kid?’

Smith wanted the newly released version of the song to resemble his early music, Rolling Stone reported.

The original version of the track, which features a sample from “Donnie Darko”, was released on Valentine’s Day.

The musician recorded the song the day after finding out his ex-boyfriend was with somebody else.

Smith said of the music video in a behind-the-scenes clip, shared earlier this month: “I was so depressed, so I decided to take the day off. And then the next day I went in the studio, and this song just fell out of nowhere.

“After we finished writing the song, I was in the studio, and I went on YouTube, and I typed in the lyrics to the song, and the clip came up from ‘Donnie Darko’.”

Adele
Click to View Gallery

Music Stars We Hope Will Tour In 2020
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP