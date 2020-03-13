Sam Smith Drops Video Of Him Performing Stunning Acoustic Version Of ‘To Die For’

Sam Smith has unveiled a stunning acoustic version of his latest track “To Die For”.

Smith’s vocals are accompanied by a cello and a piano in the clip, recorded in a studio in Los Angeles.

Smith wanted the newly released version of the song to resemble his early music, Rolling Stone reported.

The original version of the track, which features a sample from “Donnie Darko”, was released on Valentine’s Day.

The acoustic version of To Die For is all yours ❤

The acoustic version of To Die For is all yours ❤

The musician recorded the song the day after finding out his ex-boyfriend was with somebody else.

Smith said of the music video in a behind-the-scenes clip, shared earlier this month: “I was so depressed, so I decided to take the day off. And then the next day I went in the studio, and this song just fell out of nowhere.

“After we finished writing the song, I was in the studio, and I went on YouTube, and I typed in the lyrics to the song, and the clip came up from ‘Donnie Darko’.”