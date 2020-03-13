Marlon Wayans Drops His Pants During Jennifer Hudson’s Living Room Performance: She ‘Sang My Drawers Off’

Jennifer Hudson can belt it out with the best of them, even if she’s singing to a few people gathered in a living room.

The Oscar winner proved that with a powerful performance of Aretha Franklin’s 1968 track “Ain’t No Way”, accompanied by piano in a video shared by comedian Marlon Wayans.

As the camera pans around the room during her intimate performance, the focus shifts to Wayans, who has dropped his pants to the ground as Hudson keeps singing, oblivious to his antics.

When she sees what he’s done, Hudson walks away laughing, as a voice in the background, directed at Wayans, says, “I hate you.”

“Gotta put Marlon in a home ASAP, y’all,” says the person taking the video.

“@iamjhud is Best karaoke singer ever,'” writes Wayans in the caption.

It’s not random that Hudson chose an Aretha Franklin song to perform at the gathering: The 38-year-old singer/actress recently completed filming biopic “Respect”, in which she portrays the late Queen of Soul.

“Respect” is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2020.