Willie Nelson Debuts Stunning New Ballad ‘Our Song’ Written By Chris Stapleton

Willie Nelson has a stunning new ballad for fans.

“Our Song”, written by Chris Stapleton, is the second single from his upcoming album First Rose of Spring and highlights Nelson’s long and iconic career.

“In this time that I’ve been given/To fill my life with living,” he sings. “I hope I’ve done the best that I can do.”

While Stapleton and Nelson have never collaborated on a track before, the crooner has been a regular tour mate for the 86-year-old. Stapleton also covered Nelson’s 1982 track “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” on his 2017 album From A Room: Volume 1.

“I can easily say Willie Nelson is one of my biggest musical influences,” Stapleton says of “Our Song”. “It just doesn’t get any better than hearing him sing a song I wrote.”

First Rose of Spring, which is Nelson’s 70th album, drops April 24.