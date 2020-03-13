Ellie Goulding Drops Dark Music Video For New Single ‘Worry About Me’ Featuring Blackbear

There’s no need to worry about Ellie Goulding.
RELATED: Ellie Goulding Asks People To ‘Think For About 10 More Minutes’ Before Posting ‘Negative’ Comments
On Friday, the “Lights” hitmaker dropped a dark yet powerful music video for her new single “Worry About Me” featuring R&B musician blackbear.
The twisted new video is a dark and sinister, animated affair, directed by Emil Nava; in it, Goulding takes control after being trapped in a cabin with twin blackbears.
“Saying that you care about me/But you just wanna be in my head ’cause you’re lonely/I thought I needed you to feel safe/But now that I’ve been through it I’m stuck in a good place,” some of the lyrics read, declaring her independence from love.
RELATED: Ellie Goulding Issues Scathing Response To The 1975’s Matt Healy After He Says Nobody Listens To Her Albums
“‘Worry About Me’ is a song I wrote reminiscing about a time a guy wanted me at his convenience, just as I was getting over him. It is intentionally tongue in cheek because I’m not at all bitter, I just found it humorous,” Goudling said in a press release.
“It was refreshing to write, in the sunshine of L.A., because at the time I was writing dark songs about my state of mind in New York.”
RELATED: Ellie Goulding Helps Driver In Car T-Boned And Dragged By Truck
The new track from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming fourth album was actually leaked online a week prior to its release.
RELATED: Ellie Goulding Puts Her Twist On ‘River’ By Joni Mitchell
Goulding’s unnamed fourth album is set for release on June 5, 2020.