Ellie Goulding Drops Dark Music Video For New Single ‘Worry About Me’ Featuring Blackbear

There’s no need to worry about Ellie Goulding.

On Friday, the “Lights” hitmaker dropped a dark yet powerful music video for her new single “Worry About Me” featuring R&B musician blackbear.

The twisted new video is a dark and sinister, animated affair, directed by Emil Nava; in it, Goulding takes control after being trapped in a cabin with twin blackbears.

“Saying that you care about me/But you just wanna be in my head ’cause you’re lonely/I thought I needed you to feel safe/But now that I’ve been through it I’m stuck in a good place,” some of the lyrics read, declaring her independence from love.

“‘Worry About Me’ is a song I wrote reminiscing about a time a guy wanted me at his convenience, just as I was getting over him. It is intentionally tongue in cheek because I’m not at all bitter, I just found it humorous,” Goudling said in a press release.

“It was refreshing to write, in the sunshine of L.A., because at the time I was writing dark songs about my state of mind in New York.”

The new track from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming fourth album was actually leaked online a week prior to its release.

Goulding’s unnamed fourth album is set for release on June 5, 2020.

