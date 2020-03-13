Erykah Badu Steps Out In ‘Social Distancing Couture’ At Texas Film Awards As COVID-19 Concern Worsen

Erykah Badu is making social distancing a fashion statement.

The singer, 48, stepped out for the Austin Film Society’s 2020 Texas Film Awards on Thursday, wearing a mask and designer hazmat suit amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In a video shared to her Instagram page, Badu’s getup has Louis Vuitton markings on it. She also is seen carrying a LV bag.

“Social Distancing Couture by E.Badu Bootleg Hazmet,” she captioned her post.

At the awards, musician/actress Parker Posey helped honour Badu with the Filmmakers/Soundtrack Award “for her many roles in film, writing, directing and editing in all her own videos for the past 22 years.”

The look comes just days after the World Health Organization called COVID-19 a pandemic.

Both Howie Mandel and Naomi Campbell were seen wearing similar suits this week.