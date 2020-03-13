Marie Osmond Explains Why She Blocked A Social Media Follower For The First Time Ever

Marie Osmond has her limits.

On Global’s “The Talk” the co-host explained why she blocked a follower on social media for the first time, after her announcement that she plans on leaving her fortune to charity.

“This weekend I deleted someone. I blocked them for the first time. I don’t block people… it was interesting, because they will say things like, ‘You’re fake, you’re phony, you’re plastic,’” Osmond said.

“Why I blocked this person is, I talked about how I’m going to give my money to help other children. My children are taken care of,” she continued, “I got this person, and she said, ‘Finally the real you comes out, you are a horrible person, you are awful, any person that would cut their children off is a miserable person. And it’s why your son took his life.’”

Horrified by the comment, Osmond wondered, “How does a person even go there? That is like the most mean, awful — it’s going to upset me again… I ate a pint of Haagen Dazs and I blocked her.”

Osmond’s son Michael Blosil took his own life in 2010 when he was just 18-years-old.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.