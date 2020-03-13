‘Hawaii Five-0’ Series Finale Extended To 2 Nights After Cancellation Of NCAA March Madness

Fans will now be saying goodbye to Global‘s “Hawaii Five-0” over two nights instead of one.

The cancellation of NCAA March Madness due to the coronavirus pandemic has left CBS scrambling to fill the suddenly empty slots in its schedule.

Thursday’s cancellation of the college basketball tournament — which was to have aired on CBS from mid-March through to early April — has left some gaping holes in the network’s schedule, which will be plugged with reruns.

As a result, CBS programmers have decided to split the two-hour series finale of “Hawaii Five-0” (originally scheduled to run on April 3), into two separate episodes. Under the new plan, the first part will air on March 27 with the conclusion scheduled for April 3.

The March Madness cancellation will also affect the network’s daytime schedule, as games were also slated to air during the day.

According to the CBS announcement, “daytime programming on previously scheduled game days will air in pattern.”

Viewers can expect to see reruns of “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal”, while “The Young and the Restless”, “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Talk” will all air original episodes.

The two-part series finale of “Hawaii Five-0” airs Friday, March 27 and Friday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.