Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Announces $20 Million Donation To Coronavirus Response Fund

Mark Zuckerberg is putting some of his multiple millions to good use: battling the coronavirus.

In a post the Facebook chairman and CEO shared on his own Facebook page, Zuckerberg, 35, revealed that Facebook will match up to $10 million in donations to the World Health Organization and another $10 million to the CDC Foundation.

“A lot of people have told us they want to help fight coronavirus but aren’t sure how, so we’ve worked with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization to start a COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, where anyone can go to make a donation,” Zuckerberg explains.

According to Zuckerberg, 100 per cent of the money “will directly support the work to prevent, detect and respond to the outbreak around the world.” In addition, the CDC Foundation “will launch a fundraiser in the next few weeks focused on combating the outbreak here in the U.S.”

Zuckerberg concluded by thanking “everyone who is working to minimize the impact of the pandemic,” promising more information to come.

Donations can be made right here.