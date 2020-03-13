Serena Williams Says She’s ‘Spending The Next 6 Weeks In Solitude’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘This Is Serious’

Serena Williams has said she’s going to be spending the next six weeks in solitude amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The tennis pro said she’ll just be spending time with family, including husband Alexis Ohanian and 2-year-old daughter Olympia.

She shared alongside a video of herself getting her makeup done, “Spending the next six weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials.”

“I’ll let you know how it goes… stay safe everyone. This is serious.”

Williams’ comments come after it was revealed Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the celebrities to have tested positive for the virus.

Musicians have been cancelling gigs for weeks now, with production on TV shows coming to a halt and movie release dates being pushed back.