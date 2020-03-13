Disney Stops Production On ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake, ‘The Last Duel’ And More Live-Action Films

Disney is the latest studio to begin halting film productions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Variety, the studio has temporarily stopped production and pre-production on several live-action films, including “The Little Mermaid”, “The Last Duel”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, “Home Alone”, “Nightmare Alley”, “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk”.

The live-action “Little Mermaid” remake had been set to begin shooting in London, while Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck has been shooting in Ireland since February.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time,” Disney said in a statement. “We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.”

Production on the Marvel film “Shang-Chi” had already announced a stop to first-unit production, but now all production on the film will be paused.

The other projects are all in various states of pre-production, including meeting with actors for remaining roles, but that work will now be put on hiatus.