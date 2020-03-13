Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares How His Toilet Paper Run Turned Into A Heartwarming Act Of Kindness Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Patrick Schwarzenegger is feeling the love in California.

Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, the actor, 26, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming story about his trip to the local grocery store and despite the panic, Schwarzenegger witnessed an act of kindness.

“This girl strolls by with her cart and she goes, ‘Are you looking for toilet paper?’ I go, ‘Yah, I actually am.’ She goes, ‘I just grabbed the last two a few minutes ago. Would you like one of mine? I’d rather you have one and I get one than you have nothing,'” he recalled in a video post. “I stood there after and felt, ‘Wow. That was a real feel-good moment that this girl was willing to do that and wanting to do that.'”

“It just got me thinking of little acts of kindness and how in such a weird time like right now, how us as Americans and us as a nation, as neighbours, as humans, can really come together to help one another,” he continued. “We really find ways to help each other.”

After sharing the story, Schwarzenegger urged viewers to look out for one another.

“I have friends that have been sent home from work,” he said. “I know that there are a lot of hard-working Americans that don’t even know if they will have work in the next few weeks and months. It’s a weird time for everybody so we really don’t know what people are going through and that’s the message here.”

“Ask if you can do anything for them because we don’t really know what people are going through,” he added. “We’re all in this together.”