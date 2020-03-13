Judi Dench Hasn’t Seen ‘Cats’ But Is Thrilled By Her Razzie Nomination

She may have a starring role as Old Deuteronomy in “Cats”, but Judi Dench still hasn’t seen the movie and it has nothing to do with the film’s overwhelmingly negative reviews.

“I didn’t read anything about the response to it, nor have I seen it,” she tells BBC Radio 4’s “Front Row”.

The 85-year-old British actress suffers from macular degeneration, which has made reading and watching movies difficult. “I’ve only seen a picture of myself [from the film],” she adds.

“I was aware of the response only slightly, I think people had been rather kind to me,” she continues. “I’m not big on reading reviews, anyway…. you kind of know, yourself, about something, I think.”

Radio host John Wilson asked Dench her thoughts on her Worst Supporting Actress Razzie nomination, to which Dench replied with delight: “Oh, am I? That would be good! As far as I know, that’s a first!”

Dench also explains she channelled a former feline friend name Carpet for her role as the wise old street cat in the musical.

“I once had a cat like that, called Carpet, and I didn’t realize I was playing Carpet. I thought I was playing a kind of, you know, a mangier cat who didn’t have much fur,” she explains. “I didn’t realize I was this wonderful show cat!”