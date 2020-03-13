Tyga And Megan Thee Stallion Get Their ‘Freak’ On In New Music Video

Tyga and Megan The Stallion are looking for someone to match the “Freak” in them.

The rappers released a new music video for their new collaboration on Friday. It marks the first collaboration between Tyga and Megan Thee Stallion. As the song title suggests, the music video is super-charged with sensual lyrics and visual depictions.

“Freak” is the third song off an upcoming, untitled Tyga project. It is preceded by “Mamacita” featuring YG and Santana, and “Ayy Macarena”.

The collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion is the latest in a long list of high-profile for the rapper. He has recently worked with G-Eazy, Tory Lanez, Quavo, Ally Brooke, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, J Balvin and Chris Brown, among others.