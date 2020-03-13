Trevor Noah Postponing All Upcoming Tour Dates In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Trevor Noah is the latest entertainer to announce plans to postpone tour dates.

The “Daily Show” host took to Twitter on Friday to reveal he’s postponing his standup comedy dates for the next month in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

“By reducing large gatherings we can help flatten the curve of any possible outbreaks to keep it manageable within our communities,” he wrote.

New tour dates are being rescheduled, he added, with info about new dates to appear on his website.

“Looking forward to seeing you all on a happier and healthier note!” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Noah will be hosting a very different version of “The Daily Show” starting Monday, March 16, when he’ll begin taping shows without a studio audience.

“Our top priority is the safety of our guests and staff. Beginning Monday, March 16, Comedy Central’s NY-based late night series, ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’, will film without a live, in-studio audience,” read a statement from Comedy Central. “This move is being made out of an abundance of caution and concern regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and per guidance from New York City officials to take appropriate actions.”

For a preview of what an audience-free “Daily Show” may look like, check out the monologue from Thursday’s edition of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” , which for the first time in its history broadcast with an audience.