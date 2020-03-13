Amy Schumer Jokes Her Gym Session Is ‘Cancelled’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amy Schumer would like to add to the list of things that are cancelled as we try to get a handle on the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

Taking note that nearly every event in the world of entertainment and sports has either been postponed or cancelled, the 38-year-old comedian decided she’d like to scrap some stuff off her to-do list.

“Hey guys, so I just found out that me going to the gym today was cancelled,” Schumer tells her Instagram followers in a selfie video where it appears she’s lying down in a dimly lit room. “You guys know I love going to the gym but I can’t make it. It’s cancelled. I was supposed to see my mom. Mom, I’m so sorry, that’s got to be cancelled.”

Schumer also postponed another healthy lifestyle choice. “Worst of all, I was supposed to kind of eat better today and that’s been cancelled,” she joked. “Everybody just be safe, wash your hands and it’s all cancelled.”

Several celebrities found the post amusing, with Jennifer Aniston liking the video and Katie Couric commenting, “Lol, I love u.”

Kate Hudson and Kyle Richards also responded with crying laughing emojis.

Schumer isn’t the only celebrity taking to Instagram to express how she’s feeling during this pandemic. Cardi B admitted to her fans that she was freaking out about the widespread coronavirus.

Check out her incredibly candid post:

