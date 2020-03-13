Niall Horan Channels A Local News Weatherman In New Video For ‘Heartbreak Weather’

The forecast looks sunny for Niall Horan’s new single.

On Friday, the One Direction heartthrob unveiled the new video for “Heartbreak Weather”, the first single off the album of the same name.

Maintaining the theme of the song, Horan is depicted as a turtleneck-wearing, local-news weatherman who experiences a variety of different weather patterns within the confines of his studio.

In a statement about Heartbreak Weather, which dropped on Friday, Horan described his second studio LP as “nearly a concept album.”

He added: “I wanted to write these songs from the start of a relationship through to the end — and from different sides — instead of every song being quite sad and all about me. Because when you go through a breakup, it’s not sad all the time.”