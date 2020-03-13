Lennon Stella Gets ‘Jealous’ In New Music Video

Lennon Stella is making people “Jealous” with her latest music video.
The Ontario-born “Nashville” star released new solo visuals on Friday. It will be featured on her debut studio album THREE. TWO. ONE. out April 13. Stella co-wrote the song with a number of songwriters, including Billie Eilish’s older brother, five-time Grammy-winner Finneas O’Connell.
“Another song closer to the whole album being out!” Stella said in a statement. “So so stoked you guys can now hear ‘Jealous.’ This song is a fun one and this video is one of my favourites so far. I hope you love it like I do.”
Stella currently has tour dates scheduled from May to July with stops in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg. You can review the entire tour schedule below.
2020 TOUR DATES
05/22 Old Forester’s Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
05/23 Express Live! Columbus, OH
05/24 The Fillmore Detroit, MI
05/26 RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON
05/27 MTELUS Montreal, QC
05/29 House of Blues Boston, MA
05/30 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
06/01 Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
06/03 The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
06/05 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC
06/06 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
06/07 Iron City Birmingham, AL
06/12 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN
06/16 ACL Live at Moody Theatre Austin, TX
06/17 House of Blues Dallas, TX
06/19 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO
06/20 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
06/23 Hollywood Palladium Hollywood, CA
06/24 Fox Theater Oakland, CA
06/27 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
06/28 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
06/30 Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC
07/03 Winspear Centre Edmonton, AB
07/06 Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB
07/07 Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
07/08 The Sylvee Madison, WI
07/10 The Pageant St. Louis, MO
07/11 House of Blues Chicago, IL
07/12 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN