Lennon Stella Gets ‘Jealous’ In New Music Video

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Lennon Stella is making people “Jealous” with her latest music video.

The Ontario-born “Nashville” star released new solo visuals on Friday. It will be featured on her debut studio album THREE. TWO. ONE. out April 13. Stella co-wrote the song with a number of songwriters, including Billie Eilish’s older brother, five-time Grammy-winner Finneas O’Connell.

“Another song closer to the whole album being out!” Stella said in a statement. “So so stoked you guys can now hear ‘Jealous.’ This song is a fun one and this video is one of my favourites so far. I hope you love it like I do.”

Stella currently has tour dates scheduled from May to July with stops in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg. You can review the entire tour schedule below.

2020 TOUR DATES

05/22               Old Forester’s Paristown Hall                         Louisville, KY
05/23               Express Live!                                                  Columbus, OH
05/24               The Fillmore                                                   Detroit, MI
05/26               RBC Echo Beach                                          Toronto, ON
05/27               MTELUS                                                       Montreal, QC
05/29               House of Blues                                               Boston, MA
05/30               The Fillmore Philadelphia                               Philadelphia, PA
06/01               Hammerstein Ballroom                                  New York, NY
06/03               The Fillmore Silver Spring                              Silver Spring, MD
06/05               The Fillmore Charlotte                                   Charlotte, NC
06/06               Tabernacle                                                      Atlanta, GA
06/07               Iron City                                                         Birmingham, AL
06/12               Bonnaroo                                                       Manchester, TN
06/16               ACL Live at Moody Theatre                            Austin, TX
06/17               House of Blues                                               Dallas, TX
06/19               Paramount Theatre                                        Denver, CO
06/20               The Depot                                                      Salt Lake City, UT
06/23               Hollywood Palladium                                     Hollywood, CA
06/24               Fox Theater                                                    Oakland, CA
06/27               McMenamins Crystal Ballroom                      Portland, OR
06/28               Showbox SoDo                                               Seattle, WA
06/30               Orpheum Theatre                                        Vancouver, BC
07/03               Winspear Centre                                          Edmonton, AB
07/06               Burton Cummings Theatre                         Winnipeg, MB
07/07               Fillmore Minneapolis                                      Minneapolis, MN
07/08               The Sylvee                                                      Madison, WI
07/10               The Pageant                                                   St. Louis, MO
07/11               House of Blues                                               Chicago, IL
07/12               Ryman Auditorium                                         Nashville, TN

