Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Gun Possession Charge

Kodak Black performs onstage during the Dying to Live tour at Hollywood Palladium on March 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday to a weapons charge stemming from an attempt to cross the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge near Niagara Falls, Ont., last April.

The popular American rapper, born Bill Kapri, and three associates were attempting to re-enter the U.S. from Canada before being detained by American border patrol officers.

New York state troopers were called to investigate after the group was arrested and charged Kapri with not only criminal possession of a weapon but unlawful possession of marijuana too.

On March 12, Kapri, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Niagara County Court, as reported by Buffalo’s WKBW.

The outlet reported that he may face between two and seven years in prison when he’s scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, according to the Associated Press.

Before being incarcerated last year, Kapri was reportedly driving a Cadillac Escalade with a temporary California registration when he was stopped at the U.S.-Canada border.

Upon inspection, authorities found marijuana and an undeclared Glock 9mm pistol, WIVB reported.

One of Kapri’s cohorts was also reportedly driving a Porsche in which police say they found a gun along with two additional handguns — which were loaded — and a stash of marijuana hidden in its trunk, according to USA Today.

In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Back in Nov. 2016, Black was detained and indicted on charges of sexual assault after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman in South Carolina. He was released on a $100,000 bond in Dec. 2016, according to Pitchfork.

Following his appearance in court, the rapper took to Instagram sharing a hand-written letter he penned from inside of his jail cell.

While writing about the treatment he’s received thus far and his condition, Kapri also acknowledged some of those who have continued to show him support in the midst of dealing with his legal troubles.

On his status, the Wake Up in the Sky rapper wrote, “I put dat [sic] s–t in gear… I’m shiftin’ good right na [sic], in a literal sense!”

Last November, Kapri was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for illegally buying a gun in his home state of Florida.

The New York sentence will be served concurrently with the federal one, according to State Supreme Court Justice Richard Kloch.

— With files from the Associated Press

