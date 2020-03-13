Lizzo Leads Meditation Through Instagram Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Lizzo is looking out for fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer, 31, took to Instagram on Friday to host a meditation session, hoping to ease the minds of viewers as the World Health Organization calls COVID-19 a pandemic.

“A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!” Lizzo captioned a 30-minute video of herself speaking with followers while playing the flute.

RELATED: Lizzo Accuses TikTok Of Deleting Her Swimsuit Videos, App Restores Them

RELATED: Lizzo Reveals She’s ‘Open’ To ‘The Idea’ Of Having Children: Its ‘Big For Me’

“There’s the disease, and then there’s the fear of the disease. Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy,” she said to the camera. “I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know, you have power. We all have power. You have the power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened.”

As she started to bring out crystals, Lizzo continued, “This is a very serious pandemic. This is a very serious thing that we’re all experiencing together. Whether it’s a good thing or a tragic thing — the one thing we will always have is togetherness. We’ll always be connected on this planet…“I wanted to take the time today to do a mass meditation. Thirty minutes of your time. We’re going to come together and take deep breaths. We’re going to join in agreement and try to eliminate the fear as much as we can while we work together during this trying time.”

The “Good As Hell” singer teased her live session this week, writing, “We need healing from fear during this global crisis.”