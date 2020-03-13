Lala Kent Says ‘God’ Would Only Give Her Coronavirus Because Her Wedding Needs ‘A Little Publicity’

Lala Kent taught the public two lessons about God: God uses a deadly virus as a publicity stunt and God has a sailor’s mouth.

Kent, 30, assured her fans there is only one reason she could possibly get coronavirus. The “Vanderpump” star explained to her fanbase that God would not dare plague her with COVID-19 unless, of course, it was to help promote her upcoming wedding.

“So I may get in trouble for this, but it’s okay,” the television personality explained on her Instagram Story. “I just don’t feel that God would give me coronavirus before I get married. I just don’t see that happening to me.”

“Let’s just say I did get it before my wedding. I feel that means God is like, ‘B**ch you need a little publicity. But that’s the only way I would get it, I feel,” she continued. “Do you think people are going to slam me for what I said?”

The “Vanderpump Rules” and her partner, Randall Emmett, are planning to get married on April 18.