Vanessa Hudgens Tells Tattoo Critics: ‘Y’all Better Stop With The Moaning S**t’

Vanessa Hudgens is clapping back at those who are focusing on an unintentional aspect of her tattoo reveal video.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Spends Valentine’s Day ‘Loving Myself’

The “High School Musical” alum recently shared a new tattoo inked along the side of her abdomen. The artwork is of a “Divine feminine angel.” In the reveal video, Hudgens’ first reaction to her new tattoo was to moan. Unfortunately for Hudgens, the moaning is what a lot of commenters have opted to clutch to. She has since re-uploaded it sans moaning.

“Just wanna say y’all better stop with the moaning s**t,” she stated in a new Instagram Story. “Because it’s not like I made a video and was like, ‘I’m gonna moan in this video.’ No, that’s just my reaction, so no, I don’t moan all the time.”

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Admits She Misses ‘The People I Love’

Despite what some people choose to focus on, Hudgens still loves her tattoo: “You know you got the right tat when it looks like it’s always been apart of you.”