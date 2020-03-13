Vanessa Hudgens Tells Tattoo Critics: ‘Y’all Better Stop With The Moaning S**t’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Bob McClenahan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens is clapping back at those who are focusing on an unintentional aspect of her tattoo reveal video.

The “High School Musical” alum recently shared a new tattoo inked along the side of her abdomen. The artwork is of a “Divine feminine angel.” In the reveal video, Hudgens’ first reaction to her new tattoo was to moan. Unfortunately for Hudgens, the moaning is what a lot of commenters have opted to clutch to. She has since re-uploaded it sans moaning.

“Just wanna say y’all better stop with the moaning s**t,” she stated in a new Instagram Story. “Because it’s not like I made a video and was like, ‘I’m gonna moan in this video.’ No, that’s just my reaction, so no, I don’t moan all the time.”

Despite what some people choose to focus on, Hudgens still loves her tattoo: “You know you got the right tat when it looks like it’s always been apart of you.”

