Donatella Versace Makes Large Donation To Help Fight Coronavirus

Donatella Versace is giving back to her home country.

The Versace chief creative officer and her daughter, Allegra Versace Beck, have donated around $308,000 to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan to help battle the coronavirus.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country by the virus outside of China.

“In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” Donatella said in a statement on Instagram. “This is why, Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.”

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to call the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones,” she added.

Last weekend, Giorgio Armani donated $1.9 million to the Luigi Sacco and San Raffaele hospitals and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan, as well as the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome.