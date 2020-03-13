Jon Pardi Stuck Indoors Amid Coronavirus: ‘I Haven’t Had To Stay Home This Long For A Long Time’

Jon Pardi does not remember the last time he spent so long at home.

The country signer updated fans on his status amid the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It may be unusual for a touring artist to spend so much time in one place, but Pardi is trying to make the best of the situation.

“I haven’t had to stay home this long for a long time,” Pardi said, per People. He has been catching up on chores, watching HBO’s “The Outsider” and spending time with his fiancée, Summer Duncan.

“It’s heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time,” he said of reading fan comments in response to his cancelled concerts. “People are planning this for months out, and they’re rocking out to the album and they can’t wait. Everything’s building up and it’s like… cancelled.”

It was an easy decision to pull the trigger on postponing his tour, despite his disappointment.

“As much security we put into stopping active shooters, we’ve got to do the same thing for this,” he stated. “We’re just protecting our audience.”