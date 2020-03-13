Rage Against The Machine Postpones Reunion Gigs Over Coronavirus

Only a month after announcing its upcoming reunion tour, Rage Against the Machine (RATM) has postponed the initial spring portion of the trek due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

The political rap-rock group confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday.

Twenty-one shows on the long-awaited Public Service Announcement tour — including two already delayed Coachella Music Festival headliner gigs — have been affected by the news, including four Canadian gigs in Vancouver (May 1), Edmonton (May 3),Calgary (May 5) and Winnipeg (May 7).

“Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26 – May 20),” the band’s statement read, noting that special guest act Run the Jewels will not be playing, either.

“The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us,” the band wrote.

The latter half of the Public Service Announcement tour, however, has not been affected by the decision — at least not as of this writing — including five additional Canadian dates across four different cities: Ottawa (July 17), Quebec City (July 18), Hamilton (July 21) and Toronto (July 23-24).

“As it stands, the July and August tour is still on, and we will be in touch soon about rescheduled dates,” confirmed the Vietnow rockers.

Additionally, they have confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the soon-to-be rescheduled shows.

The Public Service Announcement tour will mark Rage Against the Machine’s first return in more than two decades. The Bulls On Parade hitmakers originally disbanded in 2000 after releasing their final album, Renegades (2000).

All four original members — guitarist Tom Morello, frontman Zack de la Rocha, drummer Brad Wilk, and bassist Tim Commerford — reunited in 2007 at Coachella before launching a worldwide tour between then and 2008.

Since then, the demand for the four-piece has only continued to rise.

For additional updates and information, you can visit the official Rage Against the Machine website.

Rescheduled 2020 Public Service Announcement tour dates

** All Canadian gigs have been bolded below **

March 26 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 1 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 23 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 12 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

May 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center