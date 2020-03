Clare Crawley Speaks Out On Her ‘Bachelorette’ Season Being Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Clare Crawley‘s season of “The Bachelorette” has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

Warner Bros. Television Group announced the news on Friday, just hours before production was supposed to begin at the “Bachelor” mansion.

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” they said in a statement to ET. “There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

Rob Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials & late-night programming, tweeted, “We need to be safe and sane, #Bachelornation but will keep working 24/7 to get back on track as soon as we can!! And don’t forget we still have #LTYH coming Easter Monday!!”

While co-hosting ET on Wednesday, host Chris Harrison opened up about how the pandemic had affected the franchise, revealing that the previously expected spinoff “Summer Games” was in jeopardy.

“We’ve had to already knock [‘The Bachelorette’] down to North America. We’re not going to be doing the elaborate all-around-the-world tour, because you just can’t right now,” he explained. “So, we’re going to stay obviously around the United States, and closer to home when we go on set. There are massive amounts of handwashing stations. We are having a part of a trailer where we will have a doctor. You can be checked out. So, there’s a ton of precautions being taken.”

“We had international travel set to begin very soon, in the next few weeks. Luckily, unlike “Amazing Race” or “Survivor”, which are already in production, we were weeks away from production,” he continued. “So, it was a 180 for us. It was a quick turnaround, but luckily we had enough time to fix this. The good news is, once we’re all on campus, it’s a little bit of our own self-quarantine.”

On Friday evening, Crawley offered some comment on the situation to reveal the show is “pressing pause” on the season, writing on Instagram that “everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time.”

She added: “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin!”

Crawley’s season was set to premiere on Monday, May 18. Her cast was announced on Wednesday. See more on “The Bachelor” in the video below.

