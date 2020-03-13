‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Shares Appreciation For Health Care Workers Amid Coronavirus Scare

Ellen Pompeo has told enough stories about health care professionals to appreciate the tireless work they are putting in amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star, 50, shared a message on Instagram in support of “nurses and doctors and all healthcare workers.” As Pompeo captioned the video, the message was shared “with love and gratitude.”

“This is my nurses and doctors and all health care workers appreciation post,” Pompeo said on Friday. “Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy and none of you have that privilege. You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now, will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks.”

“So this is just from me and my family to all of you, to say thank you,” she continued. “We appreciate you. We love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock. Doctors rock. And anyone who works in a hospital or the health care industry, you rock. We love you. Stay safe.”

Her kind words did not go unnoticed, as many fans chimed in.

“Sending love from Italy!! We’re struggling with this problem but we’re trying to be strong,” one fan wrote. “Doctors really are superheroes.” Another said, “Working as a med student and thank you for saying this I love you so much!”

A third commented, “Thank you from the ER!”.