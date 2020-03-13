Tori Spelling Is ‘Sick’ & Out Of Toilet Paper: ‘We Have 7 Butts To Wipe’

Tori Spelling and her family are feeling the effects of coronavirus.

Spelling, 46, shared an update on how she and her family are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress said she is sick but did not expand on her symptoms.

“I just did a little [Instagram] Live talking about how I’m sick, because we’re all sick, and the kids’ schools are closed, so we’re all home, and it’s raining and the stores are out of toilet paper and we have seven butts to wipe and no toilet paper to be found.”

“On a positive note,” Spelling has discovered a book which is giving her a healthy dose of laughter. “This is the name, it’s Eat, Pray, #FML by Gabrielle Stone, and it’s so good and giving me the necessary laugh-out-loud moments that I think we need right now in this state of panic.”

Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, share five children: Liam Aaron, 13, Stella Doreen, 11, Hattie Margaret, 8, Finn Davey, 7, and Beau Dean, 3,

Fortunately, Spelling’s husband pulled off a hail mary: “My husband is a rock star … he found TP!”