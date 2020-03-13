Dennis Quaid & Fiancee Laura Savoie Postpone Wedding

Dennis Quaid is the latest celebrity to have a major event impacted by coronavirus.

Quaid and his fiancée, Laura Savoie, have officially postponed their wedding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple sources confirmed to People that Quaid and Savoie have opted to push back the ceremony.

Quad, 65, proposed to Savoie, 26, back in October.

He previously spoke about the age gap between them to The Guardian.

“No, it really doesn’t bother us,” Quaid said of people thinking their 39-year age gap is taboo-breaking. “Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry.”

He added, “I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

There is no word on how far back the couple is pushing their wedding.