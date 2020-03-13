Jenna Dewan Shares Makeup-Free Photo While Snuggling With Newborn Son Callum

Jenna Dewan is loving life with a newborn.

The “Flirty Dancing” host took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a dreamy make-up free snap of herself cuddled up with her baby boy, Callum. Dewan had a clear new mom glow in the pic, after welcoming Callum with fiance Steve Kazee on March 6.

The 39-year-old dancer — who is also parent to 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum — was fresh-faced and relaxed in the photo, giving off a subtle smile as her son rested on her chest.

“Heaven,” she wrote alongside the pic, adding two red heart emojis.

Photo: Instagram/Jenna Dewan

Earlier this week, Kazee opened up about the meaning behind their son’s full name: Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

The Tony-winning actor explained on his Instagram Story that Callum is “Gaelic for dove.” “He has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms,” he said. Michael is also Kazee’s middle name, while Rebel was a tribute to new dad’s mother. “Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel,” Kazee shared.

See more on Dewan and Kazee in the video below.

More from ET:

Jenna Dewan Says She’s ‘So Happy’ After Announcing Birth of Baby Boy

Jenna Dewan Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Steve Kazee

Inside Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s Relationship