‘The Bachelor’ Producer Julia LaPlaca Speaks On Peter Weber Romance Rumours: ‘We Didn’t Kiss At Midnight’

Peter Weber and Julia LaPlaca are not an item.

After much speculation, “The Bachelor” producer finally opened up about her rumoured romance with the starring pilot. The rumour mill started turning after the pair were spotted spending time together on New Year’s Eve.

“Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket, no we didn’t kiss at midnight,” Julie explained Friday on Instagram. “But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold.”

This is not the first time a member of Bachelor Nation has touched on the rumour. Host Chris Harrison recently told David Spade — on the comedian’s late-night show — that the rumours were untrue.

“We can categorically say that’s a big no,” Harrison remarked. “Julie is the producer. Nothing there.”