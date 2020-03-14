Disney Releasing ‘Frozen II’ 3 Months Ahead Of Schedule In Response To ‘These Challenging Times’

Fans of “Frozen II” won’t have to wait as long as they thought for the blockbuster animated sequel to begin streaming on Disney+.

On Friday, Disney announced that “Frozen II” — which wasn’t planned to be available on Disney’s streaming service until June — would instead be available three months ahead of schedule, beginning on Tuesday, March 17.

According to Disney’s announcement, the decision for the early release was the company’s way of “surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

“‘Frozen II’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

To date, “Frozen II” has earned more than $1.4 billion at the box office worldwide to become the #1 animated movie of all time.