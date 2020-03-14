Triple H Steals The Show During First-Ever ‘WWE SmackDown’ Inside An Empty Arena

With the U.S. having declared a national emergency amidst the coronavirus pandemic, “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” was forced to do some serious improvising this week when the long-running pro wrestling showcase was forced to broadcast without an audience for the first time ever.
Speaking in an empty arena, Triple H addressed viewers at the top of the show from the WWE Performance Center.
“Now, this show will be different than anything you have ever seen before,” he explained.
“So, sit back, relax, and if you can forget about the world around you and let WWE do what we do,” he said. “Let us put a smile on your face.”
Triple H lived up to that promise, acting as wacky emcee through the evening’s audience-free spectacle.
His hijinks throughout the evening included joining ringside announcer Michael Cole to add his commentary and take some playful shots at him.
At one point, Triple H jokingly implied that Cole had hit the bathroom — a.k.a. the “Elimination Chamber” — during the commercial break. “Luckily we haven’t been affected by that run on paper, you know what I’m saying?” he quipped.
He also picked up a camera to play cameraman for a bit, and even helped out with Cole’s makeup.
Fans thought he did great, and took to Twitter to applaud Triple H’s ability to turn a potential catastrophe into a fun and unpredictable two hours of television.
WWE exec (and wife of Triple H) Stephanie McMahon weighed in, as did Triple H himself.