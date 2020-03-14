Triple H Steals The Show During First-Ever ‘WWE SmackDown’ Inside An Empty Arena

With the U.S. having declared a national emergency amidst the coronavirus pandemic, “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” was forced to do some serious improvising this week when the long-running pro wrestling showcase was forced to broadcast without an audience for the first time ever.

Speaking in an empty arena, Triple H addressed viewers at the top of the show from the WWE Performance Center.

“Now, this show will be different than anything you have ever seen before,” he explained.

“So, sit back, relax, and if you can forget about the world around you and let WWE do what we do,” he said. “Let us put a smile on your face.”

Triple H lived up to that promise, acting as wacky emcee through the evening’s audience-free spectacle.

His hijinks throughout the evening included joining ringside announcer Michael Cole to add his commentary and take some playful shots at him.

At one point, Triple H jokingly implied that Cole had hit the bathroom — a.k.a. the “Elimination Chamber” — during the commercial break. “Luckily we haven’t been affected by that run on paper, you know what I’m saying?” he quipped.

He also picked up a camera to play cameraman for a bit, and even helped out with Cole’s makeup.

Just when we thought @TripleH can do it all, he flips the switch and shows off his makeup artist skills. A true renaissance man. #SmackDown @MichaelCole pic.twitter.com/Og7Z9rZxKa — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

Hey Scorsese, looking for a new cinematographer by any chance? @TripleH pic.twitter.com/6F1D2lmQkk — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 14, 2020

Fans thought he did great, and took to Twitter to applaud Triple H’s ability to turn a potential catastrophe into a fun and unpredictable two hours of television.

So far Triple H has: – Attempted a Vince McMahon commentary impression

– Attempted a Gordon Solie on commentary impression, complete with "soo-play"

– Mentioned he would try a Mauro impression if someone can feed him pop culture references This is the best episode of Smackdown — Robbie Russell (@vApathyv) March 14, 2020

I want Triple H and Michael Cole to do commentary on every single show every single week for the rest of time. I have never had more fun or laughed harder listening to commentary than I have tonight. This show is so off the cuff and it COULD NOT have been any better than this. — AARON. (@TheAaronEra) March 14, 2020

I love seeing @TripleH on commentary for #SDLIVE ! The show will always go on in @WWE! Hopefully tonight we are allowing people to smile in the midst of so much uncertainty in the world. — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) March 14, 2020

Keep Triple H on commentary forever, please. I need this level of entertainment every week. #SmackDown — Kelsey Lehman (@KelseyLehman1) March 14, 2020

WWE exec (and wife of Triple H) Stephanie McMahon weighed in, as did Triple H himself.

Congratulations to everybody who worked so hard to make tonight’s #Smackdown come to life! From our crew to the @wwe superstars to the team at the PC, it was awesome! I especially liked that new announcer, @TripleH, he was a cameraman too! Like the man said, we do it all for you! pic.twitter.com/3cbHCGV44B — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 14, 2020