Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp In Amber Heard Defamation Suit: ‘He Is Always Kind To Everyone’

Penelope Cruz is stepping up to defend Johnny Depp in his $50-million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Responding to Heard’s allegations of domestic violence, Cruz joined actress Winona Ryder in providing Depp with a written declaration of support.

“I met Johnny when I was 19 years old,” wrote Cruz in her declaration, which was obtained by The Blast.

“He was in Madrid and Pedro Almodovar introduced him to me. The only sentences I knew how to say in English at that time were, ‘how are you’ and ‘I want to work with Johnny Depp,'” continued Cruz, who has co-starred with Depp in “Blow”, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and “Murder on the Orient Express”.

“Many years have passed and I have not only made 3 movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend. I’ve always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humour,” she continued.

“I’ve seen Johnny in so many situations and he is always kind to everyone around. He is one of the most generous people I know,” she added, writing of Depp’s kindness to her pregnancy while filming “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

“During six months of my first pregnancy, I spent every single day with him while we shot ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. My husband and I will never forget the sweetness, protection, and kindness he treated me with during every single step of that process,” she said.

“We love him very much and I feel lucky to have someone so special in our lives,” the declaration concluded.

Cruz’s declaration follows a similar one from Depp’s former fiancee Winona Ryder, who said that Heard’s allegations of violent don’t jibe with the person she knew.

“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved,” she said in her declaration. “I cannot wrap my head around these accusations.”