Pregnant Singer Amber Fiedler Impresses Judges In ‘American Idol’ Audition

In a sneak peek at the March 15 edition of “American Idol” sees the judges meeting aspiring singer Amber Fiedler.

Fiedler has one big distinguishing characteristic that sets her apart from other contestants this season: she’s pregnant, and not just a little.

“How far along are you?” asks judge Kary Perry.

RELATED: Demi Rae Makes Good On 17-Year Dream On ‘American Idol’

“Thirty-eight weeks!” gushed Fiedler, jokingly telling her unborn child, “Stay in there baby, stay in there.”

In the pre-taped package about Fiedler’s story, viewers learned that the 23-year-old was planning on giving her baby up for adoption, a decision that Lionel Richie lauded as “very adult.”

After her powerful performance of Etta James’ “Trust in Me”, all three judges applauded. “That was with a foot in her rib,” joked Luke Bryan.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Helps Mud-Covered Country Singer Fix His Guitar Before He Wows ‘American Idol’ Judges With Impressive Audition

Lionel Richie got emotional when offering his critique. “You were totally, absolutely, positively in control,” he said, while Perry told her she has “a really big shot at going very far if you want to.”

Fans will see many more auditions on Sunday’s “American Idol”.