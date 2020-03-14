Coco Austin Shares Photo Of Her Breastfeeding Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

Coco Austin is giving fans a glimpse into her personal life and her decision to continue to breastfeed her daughter, Chanel Nicole.

The model, 40, posted a photo on Instagram where she is breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter that she shares with Ice-T.

“At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end … suck up as much love as you can!” Coco wrote. “I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breasfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject … I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it’s like to continue boob time with a 4 year old.”

The former reality star added, “I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it! At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food…😁Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected.”

Reactions were mixed with some people chastising Coco for her choice, but most people either praised her for being so open or had their own questions about breastfeeding past infancy.

It isn’t the first time Coco has shared her experiences with breastfeeding. Around 6 months ago she posted another shot of her feeding Chanel while admitting she struggled at first.

“I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out [of] it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad,” Coco admitted. “Its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.”