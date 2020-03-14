‘The Batman’ Shuts Down Production After National Emergency Declared Over Coronavirus

On Friday, President Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic to be a national emergency following the postponement and cancellation of music festivals, concerts and sporting events, in addition to delays in film premieres and numerous film and TV projects shutting down production.

On Saturday, Warner Bros. announced it was halting production on “The Batman”, which has been filming in London since January.

“Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of ‘The Batman’ will hiatus filming for two weeks beginning today,” the studio said in a statement to The Hollwood Reporter. “The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

RELATED: Production On ‘NCIS’, ‘The Good Fight’ & More Dramas Halted Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Warner Bros.’ decision comes after the White House announcement on Saturday that the European travel ban that was declared earlier in the week was being extended to include Ireland and the U.K.

On Friday, Disney announced it was suspending production on all its live-action films and TV series, including the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” and Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.