Shania Twain Looks Back At Her Style Choices And It Is Full Of Leopard Print

Shania Twain has been an icon for many years- not only in music but also in fashion- and now she is breaking down her best and worst looks.

In a video for Vogue, Twain admitted she “expects to be surprised” as she “probably forgot about some of [the outfits].”

“Okay awesomeness, awesome leopard print jacket,” the singer said about the coat. “I don’t know where this jacket is. I would like to find it.”

She also noted that this was the beginning of her obsession with anything leopard print which came up in many of the other photos.

In another photo, Twain revealed she was “self-conscious” about her legs so she tacked the thigh-high slit together. “I do tend to take things into my own hands, make sure I’m comfortable,” Twain added.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Twain showed off her incredible style. On International Women’s Day, the Canadian artist posted a clip of her in a bikini writing “Let’s go girls” in the sand.

Fans praised Twain for her amazing body and swimsuit.