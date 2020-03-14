Niall Horan Wishes Fans Would Put Away Their Phones At His Concerts

Niall Horan received a visit from British TV host Allison Hammond of U.K. morning show This Morning, and she enticed him into playing a game of “Judge Niall”, asking him to “cast judgement on some controversial talking points.”

Hammond kicked things off by asking Horan whether somebody who wears the same pair of pants two days in a row is “guilty or not guilty… of being disgusting.” Horan believes they are, and divulged that he’s such a stickler for cleanliness that he’ll sometimes go through three pairs of boxer shorts a day.

After sharing his opinion on people who wear sunglasses indoors, Hammond asked Horan how he felt about fans who go to his concerts and film the show on their phones.

RELATED: Niall Horan Channels A Local News Weatherman In New Video For ‘Heartbreak Weather’

“Guilty!” he declared.

“I understand it from a fan’s point perspective, like, as you go to the gig, that’s your way of remembering it,” he said.

“But when you’re on stage and you’re looking at a sea of phones it is a bit odd,” he added.

She concluded by asking Horan if his One Direction cohort Harry Styles is guilty “for crimes against fashion.”

RELATED: Niall Horan And James Corden Walk ‘500 Miles’ To Solve A Hostage Situation

Horan’s verdict: “He’s not guilty,” he said of Styles. “He’s a very fashionable young man and he doesn’t care, which is great. No judgement!”