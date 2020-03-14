‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Makes Donation After Sherry Pie’s Disqualification

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has made a donation in the wake of Sherry Pie’s disqualification.

The season 12 contestant was accused by multiple people of posing as a casting director and having them send degrading and sexually explicit “audition” tapes.

Upon the accusations that happened after filming, VH1 and World of Wonder disqualified Sherry Pie (birth name Joey Gugliemelli) from the competition and announced that she would not be taking part in the grand finale to be filmed later this year.

RELATED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Gets ‘Shady’ In Sneak Peek

At the start of the most recent episode, a card appeared on-screen announcing that VH1 and World of Wonder have made a $5000 donation to The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project is a non-profit that supports anti-suicide initiatives for young LGBTQ people.

RELATED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Sherry Pie Disqualified After Being Accused Of Catfishing

Gugliemelli has also apologized for catfishing on her Facebook page.

“I want to start by saying how sorry I am that I caused such trauma and pain and how horribly embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself,” the apology read in part. “I know that the pain and hurt that I have caused will never go away and I know that what I did was wrong and truly cruel.”