Aaron Paul Hasn’t Owned A Computer In A Decade And Wants To Use A Flip Phone

It’s safe to saw that Aaron Paul isn’t what you’d call a tech whiz.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph (via the Daily Mail), the former “Breaking Bad” star revealed he tries to avoid the kind of technology that most people have become immersed in.

“It’s a blessing and a curse to have data control and data collection, but because of that, I haven’t owned a computer in over 10 years,” explained Paul, who’ll soon be seen in the upcoming third season of “WestWorld”.

When it comes to portable devices, Paul’s feelings are identical.

According to Paul, he owns a Light Phone that just makes calls and texts, and can’t store any apps.

As basic as the Light Phone is, Paul said he’s been desiring something even more basic.

“‘I’m considering going back to a flip phone,” he explained, “but in the meantime, the Light Phone makes calls, stores 10 numbers, but there’s no camera, no texting or emailing.”

Paul said that removing that layer of technology from his life has significantly reduced his stress.

“Honestly I feel like I’ve cracked a code in a way, and I cannot begin to tell you how much better I feel,” he said. “I’m 100-per-cent less anxious… I have an honest connection, which is what we all used to have.”