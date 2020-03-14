Jennifer Garner And More Call On Young Artists To Share Talents After Productions Have Been Shut Down

Jennifer Garner is the beacon of light everyone so desperately needs as of late.

The actress sent out a message to young artists to share their talents so she could see them since many high school plays and other productions have been shut down from the coronavirus pandemic.

“To the Elsas and Matildas; to the Willy Lomans and Romeos. Not to mention the flautists, the pianists, the gymnasts, the shot-putter. We want to SEE—show us what you’ve got!! 🌟 #heyjenlookatme,” she captioned a photo on Instagram that shared the same message.

Broadway star Laura Benanti also had the same idea and asked her followers to share their talents with her.

Benanti captioned her video, “Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing, tag me and use the hashtag #SunshineSongs so whoever wants to can be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper.”

Another star helping out artists is Stephanie J. Block who is sending money to Broadway workers that have been laid off as the community is going dark until April 13.

Broadway employees have tweeted her and she has responded several times with a green checkmark signifying that she has sent them funds.