Josh Gad Reads A Bedtime Story For Twitter

Josh Gad is bringing calm to the world of Twitter.

The social media site, which has been incredibly on edge since the coronavirus outbreak, can sleep a little easier tonight thanks to the “Frozen” actor.

Gad posted a video of himself reading Ian Falconer’s 2010 book Olivia Goes to Venice. While the book is intended for children, the adults will enjoy it just as much.

RELATED: Josh Gad Shows Off His ‘Flashdance’ Moves In Bizarre Viral Video

“Since we’re all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together, so I’m going to see how this goes, but I decided I’m gonna read to your and your children or just you, depending on what you prefer,” Gad said in a Twitter Live video. “I’m not gonna pass judgment right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess. But I thought tonight, we would start with one of my favourite books about one of my favourite places that none of us can really go to, a little place called Venice, in Italy.”

At the end of the story, Gad added, “Alright, kids! That’s the first book of this little experiment. Let me know if you like this and if you enjoyed it and if this was helpful,” Gad said. “I’m trying to provide at least 10 minutes of daycare to you and your families a night while we’re going through this unprecedented global event. I love you all. I’m hoping you’re all healthy and safe, wherever you are, and hopefully, I will see you all very took. Take care.”

RELATED: Kristen Bell, Josh Gad Voice Characters In New Trailer For Animated Musical Comedy Series ‘Central Park’

Gad’s Disney movie “Frozen II”, which he voices Olaf, was also announced that it would hit Disney+ three months ahead of schedule on March 15 to help in “theses challenging times.”