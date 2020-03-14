Alanis Morissette Says ‘You Oughta Know’ Was A ‘Revenge Fantasy’

Alanis Morissette’s song “You Oughta Know” was all based on a “revenge fantasy.”

While speaking to Stellar magazine, Morissette said the song was all about a fantasy and not her actually acting out.

“I didn’t write that song to seek actual revenge. I’m all about revenge fantasy, revenge as art – go for it. I’m not about formal acting out of revenge,” the Canadian singer said. “Just like I’m not angry. I love anger; I’m not into punching someone in the face. I’m about revenge fantasy; I’m not about smashing up someone’s car.”

She added, “It’s an important distinction to make as a mom.”

The song is widely believed to be about “Full House” star Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey. The two dated in the 90s.

While Coulier has said he thinks the song is about him, Morissette has never confirmed it and told the magazine she doesn’t know why anyone would want to take credit for being the one who inspired it.

“I wouldn’t be clamouring to take credit for being the person who inspired that song! But I guess they don’t care?” she said.