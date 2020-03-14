Jana Kramer Defends Choice To Travel To Ottawa With Family For Filming

Jana Kramer is defending her choice to travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress is in Canada to film a movie and brought her family along.

“Canada bound tomorrow for almost a month to film a movie. And the whole fam is coming with…..what are good things to do with the kids in Ottawa and Quebec City?!?!?” she wrote on Instagram. “(Also I’m aware people are saying stay inside and not leave but I have to film and do my job and I just got off the phone with my producer that everything is a go for now.)”

People criticized Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin for travelling with their daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 15 months.

The “One Tree Hill” alum defending herself on her Instagram Stories.

“For all the hate that I’m getting right now on my feed post about leaving, No. 1, I’m not just, like, going on vacation. I’m going to film a movie. I understand other productions have shut down, but where I’m going, apparently, there’s no cases. Everything’s fine,” she said. “I also know if I don’t show up, I could get sued.”

She added that she’s “taking this very seriously” but “can’t just not go out of fear and out of ‘What if I get it?’ Right now I’m healthy and my family’s healthy.’”

Many, but not all, productions including films, late-night television shows and others have been shut down in the U.S. and internationally.