Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Bring Archie To The U.K This Summer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have plans to bring Archie to the United Kingdom this summer.

The family who now calls Victoria, BC home, will head to London in June for Trooping the Colour. They also plan on visiting Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in Scotland during the summer months.

According to reports from both the Sunday Times and E! News, the couple want to bring Archie to Balmoral and haven’t decided if he will attend Trooping the Colour as well.

“Harry and Meghan accepted the Queen’s invitation to spend time with her at Balmoral in Scotland this summer,” a source told E! News. “They plan to take Archie with them. Last year, they declined her invitation, which caused a bit of a stir, as they took Archie to Ibiza and to Elton John’s [vacation home] in the south of France.”

The Sussexes are also expected to spend time at Birkhall, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall home on the Balmoral estate.

It is customary that members of the family head to Balmoral to visit The Queen and Prince Philip over the summer, spreading out their visits.

Harry and Meghan were recently in London to undertake their final engagements as part of the royal family. They did not bring Archie along as the couple was reportedly worried about the coronavirus.