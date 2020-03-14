Emilia Clarke Jokes She Is ‘Annoyed’ By Jon Snow’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Storyline Ending

Emilia Clarke is finally letting her feelings be known over the end of “Game of Thrones”.

While speaking with the Times, Clarke joked she was “annoyed” by Jon Snow’s (played by Kit Harington) ending.

“Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her,” she said referencing her character, Daenerys. “And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder – literally.”

Clarke was also asked about the criticism the show faced with many fans suggesting that the last season was rushed, Clarke admitted that they “could have spun it out for a little longer.”

Luckily for hardcore fans, author George R.R. Martin has suggested that the books will not end the same way.

“People know an ending — but not the ending,” he said. “The makers of the TV show had overtaken me, which I didn’t expect.”